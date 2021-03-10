Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 594.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 45,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

