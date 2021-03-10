D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

DHI opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

