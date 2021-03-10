Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $303,000.

CEPU stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

