HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.83 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.00502809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00541510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075255 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

