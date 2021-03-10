ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 0.8% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $175,319.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

