Korea Investment CORP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

