KBC Group NV Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 238.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

