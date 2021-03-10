KBC Group NV Acquires 9,908 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.