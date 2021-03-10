Traders Buy Large Volume of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Call Options (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,054% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.04. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $147.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

