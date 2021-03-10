Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Up 99% Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 70.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 99% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,964.72 and approximately $139.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 152.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.