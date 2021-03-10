Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

