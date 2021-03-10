THETA Price Tops $5.60 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.60 billion and $332.94 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

