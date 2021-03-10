Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Purchases 72 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 72 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £483.12 ($631.20).

Shares of JCH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 668 ($8.73). The company had a trading volume of 56,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,804. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.16 ($8.89). The firm has a market cap of £388.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

