Korea Investment CORP Makes New $894,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

