Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.15 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.