Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.