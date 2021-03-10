CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$481.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,633.76. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

