Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.