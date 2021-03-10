Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.