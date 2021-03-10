Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $33,974.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,986.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.08 or 0.03246525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00360732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.00991388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00393113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00337217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00241214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

