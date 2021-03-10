DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $74.36 million and $1.30 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00512541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00553912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00075174 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,392,088 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.