Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Volume Tops $3.73 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $78.94 million and $3.73 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CENNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.