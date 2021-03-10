M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202 ($2.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.70 ($2.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

