NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.40. 697,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 832,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $504.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.