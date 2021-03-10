MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.46. 523,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 823,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

