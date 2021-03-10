American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. American Public Education updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.44 EPS.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

