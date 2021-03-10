Zynecoin Price Tops $0.57 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $173,190.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.