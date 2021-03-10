Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.38

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 28429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

