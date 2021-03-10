Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.43

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 492464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

