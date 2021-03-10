GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $15.59 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $511,338.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.