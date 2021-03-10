The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

