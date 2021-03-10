TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $139,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.