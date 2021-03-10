Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,600 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

CYBR opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,939.99 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

