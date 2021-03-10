Ink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,405.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $786,762.64 and $127,405.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

