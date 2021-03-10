HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ameren by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.