HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

