Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,352.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,352.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,740.79 or 0.99979129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.19 or 0.00424989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00841932 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00292977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00087820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00044143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,012,200 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

