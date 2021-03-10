Canaccord Genuity Trims CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Target Price to C$3.50

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CVE DOC traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.27. 1,452,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,472. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$3.43.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.