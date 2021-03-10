HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 16,180 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

