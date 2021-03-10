SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.