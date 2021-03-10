Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.94).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.88 ($13.98). 9,477,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.17.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.