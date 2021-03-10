NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Pi Financial

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) received a C$0.75 target price from Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
CVE NCX remained flat at $C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
