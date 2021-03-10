NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Pi Financial

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) received a C$0.75 target price from Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

CVE NCX remained flat at $C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.