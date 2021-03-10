First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $126.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $130.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $123.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $502.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 8,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

