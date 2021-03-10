Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.71. Facebook reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.82. 590,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.