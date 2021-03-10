Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target at $247.33

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

KXSCF traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

