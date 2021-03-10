HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,546 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

