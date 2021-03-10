Metadium Market Cap Reaches $83.87 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $83.87 million and approximately $145,061.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 127.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.