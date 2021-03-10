Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

