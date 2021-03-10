Bytom Price Tops $0.0852 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $120.57 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.92 or 0.00361939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 534.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,661,685,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,414,400,819 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

