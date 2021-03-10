BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

